Obama Beats GOP Rivals in Poll

America is upset about the state of the country and economy, and few think it’s going to get better in the next year, according to a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll. That being said, Obama is still predicted to beat his GOP rivals. Seventy-five percent of those asked say that the current administration has performed below expectations, and Obama’s approval ratings are still at only 44 percent. Yet the president would beat GOP leaders Mitt Romney and Herman Cain—who are almost tied for GOP primary voters—by 6 and 15 percentage points, respectively. Interestingly, 50 percent of those polled said they support either the Tea Party or Occupy Wall Street.