Obama Blasts House GOP Over Jobs

Did he wake up on the wrong side of the bed? President Obama railed against congressional Republicans in his weekly address on Saturday for "not getting the message on jobs," despite the fact that part of his jobs plan was passed by Congress this week. "Unfortunately, Republicans in Congress aren't paying attention," the president said. "Over and over, they have refused to even debate the same kind of jobs proposals that Republicans have supported in the past ... And they should stop playing politics and act on them now." He failed to mention during his tirade that the House voted to repeal a 3 percent withholding tax on contractors—a similar proposal to one pushed in his American Jobs Act—and the Senate will review it next week.