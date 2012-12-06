Obama, Boehner Talk Fiscal Cliff

CHEAT SHEET
Don’t they know everyone texts now? In the latest round of back-and-forth on the fiscal cliff, President Obama and House Speaker John Boehner talked on the phone Wednesday and announced they will soon have a face-to-face meeting. But don’t get too excited: there was no announcement of any deal—or even any hint of a compromise. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner told CNBC on Wednesday that the president is “absolutely” ready to jump over the fiscal cliff if Republicans won’t budge on tax hikes for the wealthiest Americans.