Obama Calls for ‘Political Courage’ to Fix Obamacare

President Obama said Congress must “demonstrate the necessary bipartisanship and political courage” to “build on” the Affordable Care Act, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Kevin Lewis. The former president emphasized his signature legislation’s successes in health-care availability, but also said that “there will always be more work to do” to make the country “stronger and healthier.” The statement came hours after the Senate failed to pass a “skinny repeal” of the health-care law early Friday, landing a seemingly final blow to the seven-year Republican effort to repeal Obamacare.