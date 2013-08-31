Obama Calls Hollande on Syria

CHEAT SHEET
After a big decision, sometimes you just want to talk to your bestie. President Obama spoke again today with French president François Hollande about the situation in Syria, just minutes after he announced he’d seek congressional approval before launching any attack. According to a White House statement, Obama thanked his new best ally, “for France’s principled commitment to upholding the international norm against the use of chemical weapons and enforcing the consequences that give this norm meaning.” Hollande reiterated his strong support of the U.S. plan to strike. Lucky for Obama, he doesn’t need the approval of the French Parliament to order military action. The two will continue talks in the coming days. Take that, David Cameron.