Obama Campaign to 'Destroy' Romney: Report

Facing the prospect of running for reelection with mediocre approval ratings, President Obama’s campaign is reportedly working out a plan to undermine the character of the current GOP frontrunner, Mitt Romney. The first part of the strategy is to portray Romney as inauthentic and, in the words of an Obama adviser, “weird.” The second is to attack Romney’s record as CEO of Bain Capital and to paint him as a greedy Wall Street tycoon. “Unless things change and Obama can run on accomplishments, he will have to kill Romney,” a Democratic strategist tells Politico. Romney’s campaign calls the strategy “disgraceful.”