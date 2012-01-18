Obama Campaigners Want Super PAC

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Politico
President Obama’s super PAC is far from super, and that has some of his aides worried. Priorities USA Action has raised only about $5 million through the first half of last year, far less than the $12 million raised by Romney's super PAC. But after watching the devastating effectiveness of Romney's super PACs against Newt Gingrich, some of Obama's top campaign officials tell Politico they're worried. “I don’t think the president is just ambivalent about his super PAC,” says South Carolina Democratic chairman Dick Harpootlian, a member of the Obama campaign's national finance committee. “He’s flat-out opposed to it.” But, pointing to Romney's organization, he says that opposition is “dangerous.” “We can’t unilaterally disarm.”