Obama Courts Veteran Vote

Barack Obama’s campaign has its marching orders. He lost the veteran vote to former serviceman John McCain in 2008, but recent polls show the president winning among former members of the armed services over Mitt Romney, 44 percent to 37 percent. It’s a portion of the population the incumbent Democratic is likely to continue to focus on as the general election nears, making use of grassroots campaign efforts like Veterans and Military Families for Obama. While some vets say that Republicans have the stronger defense credentials, particularly when it comes to spending, the most recent numbers may show that Obama has a chance to pick up voters who would usually tilt Republican, but are disappointed with Romney.