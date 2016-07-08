Obama: Dallas Attack ‘Vicious, Calculated’

CHEAT SHEET
Following the targeted killing of five Dallas police officers on Thursday night, at least three suspects were in custody and another was dead after an hours-long standoff. At a press conference in Poland, President Obama called the event a “vicious, calculated, and despicable attack on law enforcement.” “Our police have an extraordinarily difficult job, and the vast majority of them do their job in an outstanding fashion. Today is a wrenching reminder of the sacrifices they make for us.” He added, “We are horrified over these events, and we stand united with the people and police department in Dallas.”