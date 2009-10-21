Obama Defends Male-Only Hoops

CHEAT SHEET
On the heels of the Shriver Report, President Barack Obama sat down with NBC to discuss the state of women in American life as part of a series called "A Woman's Nation." The prez cops to slacking on his parental duties while juggling his role in the Senate. '“The truth is,” Obama said, that Michelle “still had to make sacrifices... of the sort that I didn’t have to make,”' sacrifices such as taking time off work if a child was sick. Obama calls men clueless and says they “need to be knocked across the head every once in a while." But when called out for his recent participation in an all-male basketball game with male congressional leaders at the White House, Obama cried foul. “I think this is bunk,” he said.