Obama Did Live With His Uncle

It turns out President Obama not only knows his Uncle Onyango--the Kenyan relative who has been living in the U.S. illegally since the 1970s--the President once actually stayed with his uncle for about three weeks when he first moved to Cambridge for law school. Earlier this week, a Boston immigration court spared the elder Obama deportation and the White House press office said that the president had never met Onyango. Thursday, spokesman Eric Schultz admitted that the press office hadn’t fully researched the Obama men’s relationship but clarified that the immigration case was handled “without any interference from the president or the White House.”