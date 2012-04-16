Obama, DNC Net $53M in March

CHEAT SHEET
More supporters of President Obama are preparing to let their money do the talking for them as his reelection campaign goes into gear. Obama and the Democratic National Committee scooped up $53 million in March, the two announced in a video Monday, a $9 million increase over February and a nearly $14 million jump from January. Now that Mitt Romney is far and away the presumed Republican nominee, the level of donor participation may continue to rise, but it remains to be seen whether enthusiasm for the president’s campaign will reach the levels of 2008, when he raised more than $42 million in March without a dime from the DNC.