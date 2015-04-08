Obama: End Gay ‘Conversion’ Therapy

CHEAT SHEET
The New York Times reports that President Obama will issue a call for an end to gay “conversion” therapy in the form of a WhiteHouse.gov petition on Wednesday night. “We share your concern about its potentially devastating effects on the lives of transgender as well as gay, lesbian, bisexual, and queer youth,” says the statement, written by senior adviser Valerie Jarrett. “As part of our dedication to protecting America’s youth, this administration supports efforts to ban the use of conversion therapy for minors.”