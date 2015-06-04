Obama Expanded NSA Spying in U.S.

CHEAT SHEET
The Obama administration expanded NSA warrentless spying on U.S. soil in 2012, ProPublica and The New York Times reported Thursday. According to documents provided by Edward Snowden, the Justice Department wrote two secret memos that authorized the agency to “begin hunting on Internet cables, without a warrant and on American soil, for data linked to computer intrusions originating abroad,” ProPublica reports, adding that the agency is supposed to focus on foreign intelligence, not domestic law enforcement.