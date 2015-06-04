CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    SNOWDEN STRIKES AGAIN

    Obama Expanded NSA Spying in U.S.

    Mark Blinch / Reuters

    The Obama administration expanded NSA warrentless spying on U.S. soil in 2012, ProPublica and The New York Times reported Thursday. According to documents provided by Edward Snowden, the Justice Department wrote two secret memos that authorized the agency to “begin hunting on Internet cables, without a warrant and on American soil, for data linked to computer intrusions originating abroad,” ProPublica reports, adding that the agency is supposed to focus on foreign intelligence, not domestic law enforcement.

    Read it at ProPublica