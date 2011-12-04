CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Obama Fights Back for a Change

    Payroll Tax Showdown

    Jewel Samad, AFP / Getty Images

    On the heels of castigating liberals for being down on Obama's accomplishments, New York's Jonathan Chait sounds like he might have agreed more than he let on. Obama is demanding that Congress stay in session until it extends the payroll tax, sending the GOP into a frenzy of indecision. "The politics at the moment appear to be pure gold for the Democrats: they are on the side of action to combat the recession while shifting blame for inaction onto the GOP ... The question is, why didn’t Democrats try this earlier? Like, say, last year?"

    Read it at New York