Obama Fights Back for a Change

Read it at New York
On the heels of castigating liberals for being down on Obama's accomplishments, New York's Jonathan Chait sounds like he might have agreed more than he let on. Obama is demanding that Congress stay in session until it extends the payroll tax, sending the GOP into a frenzy of indecision. "The politics at the moment appear to be pure gold for the Democrats: they are on the side of action to combat the recession while shifting blame for inaction onto the GOP ... The question is, why didn’t Democrats try this earlier? Like, say, last year?"