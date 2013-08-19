Obama, Financial Regulators to Meet

President Obama will discuss the implementation of the Dodd-Frank reform bill with financial regulators at the White House on Monday—which comes as the president has been debating who will replace Ben Bernanke as head of the new Federal Reserve. Monday’s meeting comes just over three years after the signing of Dodd-Frank and amid a report by CNBC that just 39 percent of the 400 new industry rules have been implemented. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said last month that the fully implemented 4,200-page bill will be a top priority for the White House. Meanwhile, Washington has been abuzz with rumors about who will replace Bernanke as the head of the Fed. Obama has indicated he is considering former Treasury secretary Lawrence Summers while congressional Democrats back Fed vice chair Janet Yellen.
