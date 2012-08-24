Obama Fundraises From Birther Joke

CHEAT SHEET
Earlier today Mitt Romney tried his hand at making a funny. He quipped that “no one has ever asked to see my birth certificate.” It was hard to tell whether those in the audience found the joke hilarious, offensive, or just plain cringe-worthy, but the Obama campaign wasted no time and almost immediately drafted a fundraising email to supporters. Campaign manager Jim Messina quoted Mitt's joke and wrote, “Take a moment or two to think about that, what he’s actually saying, and what it says about Mitt Romney. Then make a donation of $68 or more to reelect Barack Obama today.”