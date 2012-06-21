Obama Gaining Edge in Florida

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN Political Ticker
Although a Quinnipiac University survey in May indicated that Mitt Romney was leading President Obama in Florida 47 to 41 percent, a new poll indicates that the president now has a small edge over Mitt, 46 to 42. Much of the shift comes from independent voters. But while Obama's gained a slight new advantage, Romney is still trusted by more voters when it comes to the economy. The results of this survey were released Thursday, just hours before Mitt is due to meet with elected and appointed Latino officials in Florida.