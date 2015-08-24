CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    Obama Gives Biden Permission to Run

    BLESSED

    Brian Snyder/Reuters

    President Obama reportedly gave Joe Biden the green light to consider a presidential run in 2016. Earlier Monday, The Washington Post reported a meeting is scheduled between Biden and “top bundlers who raised large sums for the Obama-Biden campaigns in 2008 and 2012.” The event is described as “part of a series of conversations” he’s having with senior party members while weighing a White House bid. Biden met with liberal lion Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Saturday.

    Read it at CNN