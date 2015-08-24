Obama Gives Biden Permission to Run

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
President Obama reportedly gave Joe Biden the green light to consider a presidential run in 2016. Earlier Monday, The Washington Post reported a meeting is scheduled between Biden and “top bundlers who raised large sums for the Obama-Biden campaigns in 2008 and 2012.” The event is described as “part of a series of conversations” he’s having with senior party members while weighing a White House bid. Biden met with liberal lion Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Saturday.