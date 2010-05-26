Obama, GOP Senators Clash at Lunch

CHEAT SHEET
Thankfully, no food was thrown: A lunch between President Obama and Republican Senators grew heated on Tuesday, with Tennessee Senator Bob Corker attacking the president’s “audacity” in using the GOP as “props” while he pushed through his initiatives with “party-line votes.” A source says that Obama told Corker, “just because Corker didn’t get what he wanted he shouldn’t get so mad.” But Corker wasn’t the only one to butt heads with the president. His old rival, John McCain, says that he told Obama, "We need to secure the borders first. He didn't agree”—which seems odd, considering Obama followed up the meeting by announcing plans to send 1,200 National Guardsmen to the Mexican border.