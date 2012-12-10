Obama Heads to MI for ‘Cliff’ Rally

CHEAT SHEET
President Obama will address Michigan autoworkers Monday, imploring them to support his plan to pull the country back from the fiscal cliff. The stop in Redford, Mich., is an attempt by the president to gather popular support behind his plan to deal with the looming combination of spending cuts and tax increases. A main sticking point in negotiations with Republican lawmakers so far has been the president’s request to make the top 2 percent of America’s wealthy pay more into the public coffers.