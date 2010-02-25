Obama: Health Deal May Not Work

CHEAT SHEET
Was it all for naught? President Obama concluded Thursday’s health-care summit with Republicans by saying that he did not think a bipartisan deal with Republicans was likely and suggested Democrats would use reconciliation to pass it over a Republican filibuster. "We cannot have another yearlong debate about this," Obama said. Particular sticking points were covering the uninsured and outlawing insurers from rejecting customers with preexisting conditions. "I don't know frankly whether we can close that gap," Obama said. Nancy Pelosi and Harry Reid were expected to count votes in their caucuses after the summit.