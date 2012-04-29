Obama Hits Romney at ‘Nerd Prom’

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at The Washington Post
The Gingriches, Sofía Vergara, and Gov. Chris Christie alike were at last night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. As was Rick Santorum, who took a photo of Lindsay Lohan, proving once again that politics are America’s highest form of entertainment. A star-studded crowd of 2,000 gathered to hear Jimmy Kimmel and President Obama trade comedic barbs, with the commander in chief at one time remarking, “I have the nuclear codes. What am I doing telling knock-knock jokes to Kim Kardashian?” The president took aim at Mitt Romney, at one point saying that Romney would call the Hilton ballroom a “fixer-upper.” Last year at the annual event, Obama delivered his speech after giving the go-ahead to eliminate al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.