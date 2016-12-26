Obama: I Could’ve Beaten Trump

CHEAT SHEET
President Obama said he believes he could have beaten Donald Trump in a presidential election “if I had run again.” In a CNN interview with his former adviser and longtime confidant David Axelrod, the outgoing president suggested Hillary Clinton’s campaign played too cautiously and did not sufficiently focus on a message of tolerance, diversity, and the notion that “the Democratic agenda is better for all working people.” He added, “I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” before reiterating his support and admiration for Clinton, saying that he recognizes her team “understandably... looked and said, well, given my opponent and the things he’s saying and what he’s doing, we should focus on that.” President-elect Trump, in response, fired back on Twitter—as he is wont to do. “President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY!—jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.” he wrote.