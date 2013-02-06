Obama: I Support NARAL

President Obama reaffirmed his support for NARAL Pro-Choice America by sending a video message to the group at its annual dinner on Tuesday night—just days after sending women’s rights groups reeling after he agreed to a compromise on contraception coverage. “Tonight we celebrate the historic Roe v. Wade decision handed down 40 years ago, but we also gather to recommit ourselves to the decision’s guiding principle: that women should be able to make their own choices about their bodies and their health care,” Obama said. But the speech follows the White House’s decision last week to exempt health-care nonprofits to deny insurance coverage for birth control if they are opposed to it on religious grounds, a move that dismayed many women’s rights groups.
