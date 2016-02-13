Obama: I Will Nominate New Justice

President Obama announced that he will nominate a new justice to the Supreme Court on Saturday night, during a brief but impassioned speech addressing justice Antonin Scalia's death. "I plan to fulfill my constitutional responsibilities to nominate a successor in due time," Obama said, calling the duty to do so "bigger than any one party." Obama remembered Scalia as a child of immigrants who influenced a generation of lawyers, and that the justice will be remembered for his wit and "colorful opinions."