Obama: I'll Veto GOP Student Loan Plan

Just because Mitt Romney supports keeping student loan rates low, doesn't mean he and President Obama see eye to eye on how to do so. The President has been touting his plan for stopping a steep loan-rate increase, but he's already threatened to veto the GOP proposal for the same thing. A memo from the Office of Management and Budget explains that the GOP plan, which the House passed this afternoon, "includes an attempt to repeal the Prevention and Public Health Fund, created to help prevent disease, detect it early, and manage conditions before they become severe. Women, in particular, will benefit from this Prevention Fund, which will provide for hundreds of thousands of screenings for breast and cervical cancer."