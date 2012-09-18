Obama: I’m Just Like Jay-Z

Barack Obama has already been feted at fundraisers by A-listers like George Clooney, Chris Bosh, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Anna Wintour. Tuesday night, it was Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s turn. The king and queen of hip-hop hosted an event to raise money for the president at the 40/40 club in New York City, for $40,000 a head. Obama praised his hosts at the fundraiser, saying Beyoncé “could not be a better role model for my girls” and remarking upon the surprising similarities between himself and Jay-Z: “We both have daughters, and our wives are more popular than we are.” He also made a rare, albeit veiled, reference to being the first black president of the United States, saying, “We’ve made history in the past, and we’re going to make history again in the next seven weeks.”
