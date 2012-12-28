Obama: I’m ‘Modestly Optimistic'

CHEAT SHEET
In the world of fiscal cliff debates, hope springs intermittently. The highly-anticipated meeting between President Obama and congressional leaders Friday afternoon ended disappointingly, with sources close to the talks claiming “no new offer” was made. Speaking to the press shortly after, a visibly-frustrated President Obama quipped that he had “deja vu,” after the lackluster discussion, but still remains “modestly optimistic” that a deal will be reached. “The hour for immediate action is here,” he said, adding that if the Senate cannot reach deal, he will ask for vote on his fiscal cliff plan. The president will also be appearing exclusively on Meet the Press this Sunday.