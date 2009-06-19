CHEAT SHEET
    Obama: Immigration Reform Necessary

    Borders

    Paul Sakuma / AP Photo

    Can President Obama succeed where President Bush failed? Obama announced today that “he is committed to a comprehensive immigration overhaul that includes a way that illegal immigrants can become U.S. citizens,” according to the Associated Press. Speaking at the Esperanza National Hispanic Prayer Breakfast and Conference, Obama also said that border security must be strengthened. He also said that a path to citizenship must include paying a fine and taxes, learning English, and going to the back of the line of people trying to enter the United States from their home country.

