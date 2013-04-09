Obama in CT: ‘We Must Change’

CHEAT SHEET
President Obama took his gun-control tour back to Connecticut ahead of a looming showdown in the Senate. Speaking before a crowd at the University of Hartford, Obama said, “Newtown, we’re here with you,” before boarding Air Force One with several families of Newtown victims who will make their case for stricter gun control on the Hill this week. But even as the president spoke, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed to block the gun bill. Meanwhile, New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg said he would grade each member of Congress on their statements and actions on guns—similar to the NRA’s gun ranking system.