Obama in Okla.: ‘You Are Not Alone’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
President Obama surveyed the damage in Moore, Okla., the town devastated by a tornado that killed 24 and displaced thousands from their homes last week, calling the damage “hard to comprehend.” “Everywhere, fellow Americans are praying with you, they’re thinking about you and they want to help,” the president said. “And I’m just a messenger telling you that you are not alone.” Obama delivered his remarks while standing atop a pile of debris that was once an elementary school, while household items that survived the destruction were strewn in the distance. Obama insisted the area would get federal help in rebuilding, but he also urged local lawmakers to continue funding for emergency response training and equipment.