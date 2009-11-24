Obama, Indian PM Hail Partnership

CHEAT SHEET
After reports that India was annoyed by President Barack Obama’s rapport with China, the president appears to be trying to make amends. At a joint press conference on Tuesday with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Obama hailed the relationship between their two countries as one of the “defining partnerships” in the world. Obama said that he and Singh had agreed to “work even closer” on sharing information between law enforcement and intelligence agencies.