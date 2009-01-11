Obama Interview Unearthed

What were the Obamas like in love, before the political spotlight was shown on them? Judging from an interview now published in Le Monde from 1996 (the same year that Obama would run for state senate), not so different than they are now. According to Barack, "I think that in a certain way we complement each other, we represent two common models of family life in this country. One very stable and strong, another that frees itself from the constraint of a traditional family, travels, separates, is very mobile." He then has these kind words for Michelle: "if you look deep into her eyes, there’s a certain vulnerability. In any case, I see it even if most don’t realize it: she goes through life tall, beautiful, confident, very able…There’s a part of her that is fragile, young, sometimes scared, and I think these are contradictions that attracted me to her." Michelle, at one point, notes "there's a strong possibility that Barack will pursue a career in politics, although it's not very clear yet."
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10