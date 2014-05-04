Obama Jokes About 'Stellar' 2013

CHEAT SHEET
Laughter may actually be the best medicine after President Obama's less-than-successful 2013. He started the annual White House Correspondents Dinner Saturday night quipping that he usually starts with “a few self-deprecating jokes, but after my stellar 2013, what could I possibly talk about?” Apparently, House of Cards isn't the only Netflix show President Obama watches. The president got his biggest laugh of the evening when he said of House Speaker John Boehner, “These days House Republicans are giving him a harder time than they give me, which means orange really is the new black.” He also brought out former Health and Human Service Secretary Kathleen Sebelius to “fix” a supposed technical problem.