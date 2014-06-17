Obama May Make Biggest Marine Sanctuary

Obama’s America will potentially expand to a large section of the central Pacific Ocean. The president is set to announce Tuesday a proposal that could create the world’s largest marine sanctuary by barring fishing, energy exploration, and other activities from a swath of the Pacific Ocean. It could also double the area of the ocean that is fully protected. The marine endeavor will also utilize federal agencies to tackle seafood fraud and the global black market for fish. The plan is being led by Secretary of State John Kerry and White House counselor John Podesta. Obama has used executive powers 11 times during his tenure to secure federal lands, most recently to the chagrin of cattle ranchers and Cliven Bundy. Hopefully, tensions with the feds will remain in check before anyone is sleeping with the fishes.
