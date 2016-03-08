Obama Meets With SCOTUS Candidates

President Barack Obama has started to meet with potential candidates for the Supreme Court seat vacated by the late Justice Antonin Scalia. According to NPR, citing sources close to the process, those being interviewed include Chief Judge Merrick Garland of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia; Judge Sri Srinivasan, of the same court; Judge Paul Watford, of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco; Judge Jane Kelly, of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis; and U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is also based in nation’s capital. Garland, Srinivasan, and Watford are considered leading contenders for the nomination. Earlier Tuesday, Attorney General Loretta Lynch asked the White House to remove her from consideration for the nomination.
