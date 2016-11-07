Obama Mocks Trump Twitter Ban

President Barack Obama took a jab at Donald Trump on Sunday after reports the Republican nominee had been barred from using his own Twitter account. “Apparently his campaign has taken away his Twitter,” he told a crowd at a Florida rally, referring to a New York Times report released Sunday. According to the report, Trump’s aides took complete control of his Twitter just days before Election Day. “In the last two days, they had so little confidence in his self-control, they said: ‘We’re just going to take away your Twitter.’ Now, if somebody can’t handle a Twitter account, they can’t handle the nuclear codes,” Obama said. “If somebody starts tweeting at three in the morning because SNL made fun of you, then you can’t handle the nuclear codes.” Throughout his campaign, Trump has frequently drawn scrutiny for his unfettered Twitter rants, which often resort to all-caps and reflect angry outbursts over things irrelevant to the presidential campaign.
