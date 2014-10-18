Obama: My Credit Card Was Declined

While speaking to employees of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Friday, President Barack Obama told a story he meant to illustrate the extent of consumer fraud and how “even I’m affected by this”: That time his credit card was declined at a fancy restaurant in downtown Manhattan. Obama told attendees the story after signing an executive order to strengthen security for credit and debit cards. CNN obtained further details on the incident, reporting that the president and First Lady dined on burrata with salsa verde and an endive salad with walnuts and anchovies at New York restaurant Estela. Then came the credit card rejection. “I guess I don’t use it enough, so they thought there as some fraud going on,” Obama said. “Luckily, Michelle had hers. I was trying to explain to the waitress that I’ve really been paying my bills.”
