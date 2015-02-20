Obama Names 3 New National Monuments

CHEAT SHEET
President Barack Obama designated three new national monuments in Chicago, Colorado, and Hawaii on Thursday, using his powers of the presidency to do so. The president named the Pullman National Monument in Chicago’s historic South Side neighborhood, the backdrop to where black railroad workers won a major labor agreement in the 1930s, as well as a 21,000-acre site in Colorado that will now be known as the Browns Canyon National Monument. Obama also recognized the site of a World War II internment camp in Hawaii for Japanese-American citizens and prisoners of war, to be known as Honouliuli National Monument. The president also unveiled a new program to give fourth-graders and their families free admission to national parks for a year.