Obama: No Shutdown 'Winners'

Fresh off his eleventh hour debt deal victory, President Obama spoke from the White House on his frustration over what he called a "manufactured crisis" caused by the lawmakers who pushed for the shutdown in the name of saving the American economy. "Nothing has done more to hurt the economy," he said, nor has anything done more to damage the U.S.'s credibility in the world economy. "There was no economic rationale for any of this," he said of the government shutdown. Going forward, Obama said the three most important things Congress can do for the country now are to pass a rational budget, "fix our broken immigration system," and pass a farm bill. "There's no good reason why we can't govern responsibly, despite our differences," he said.