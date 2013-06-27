Obama Not Stressing Over Snowden

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NBC News
The media might be obsessed with leaker Edward Snowden, but President Obama isn’t stressing. Speaking in Senegal, Obama dismissed the whistleblower’s importance to the administration, saying he hadn’t attempted any deals with Russia or China for his return and that he was “not going to be scrambling jets to get a 29-year-old hacker.” Obama went on to assert that the programs are legal and have proper oversight. Bruised pride aside, looks like Snowden, reportedly still hiding out in a Moscow airport waiting to make his escape to Ecuador, can rest a little easier.