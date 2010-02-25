Obama Opens Health Care Summit

CHEAT SHEET
President Obama opened his health-care summit with Republicans on Thursday with what cynics might say is a quixotic wish: “I hope this isn’t just political theater.” Obama warned that projections show health-insurance premiums rising greatly, and added, “I know I’m telling you things you already know.” Republicans chose Lamar Alexander to make their opening statement. “We want you to succeed,” Alexander says, “but we would like respectfully to change the direction you’re going on health-care costs. ... Our view, with all respect, is this is a car that can’t be recalled and fixed and we need to start over. … We’ve come to the conclusion that we don’t do comprehensive well.”