    syrian crisis

    Obama Orders Report Justifying Strike

    Loubna Mrie/Reuters

    Is the U.S. gearing up to strike Syria? On Saturday, President Obama gathered his national security team for a three-hour meeting about military response to recent allegations of a regime-orchestrated chemical weapons attack in Syria. The president ordered a declassified report prepared that would outline legal justifications, including the reported violations of the Geneva and Chemical Weapons Conventions. It will be released in a day or two, according to top advisers. The U.S. has four Navy warships positioned in the Mediterranean with the capacity to launch cruise missiles into Syria upon receiving presidential orders.

