Obama Orders Report Justifying Strike

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CBS News
Is the U.S. gearing up to strike Syria? On Saturday, President Obama gathered his national security team for a three-hour meeting about military response to recent allegations of a regime-orchestrated chemical weapons attack in Syria. The president ordered a declassified report prepared that would outline legal justifications, including the reported violations of the Geneva and Chemical Weapons Conventions. It will be released in a day or two, according to top advisers. The U.S. has four Navy warships positioned in the Mediterranean with the capacity to launch cruise missiles into Syria upon receiving presidential orders.