Obama Plans to Bring 34K Troops Home

According to a report by the Associated Press Tuesday, President Obama is set to reveal a big development in the nation’s pullout of Afghanistan, vowing to have 34K troops home by a year from today. The news comes just one day after he awarded the prestigious Medal of Honor to former Army staff sergeant Clinton L. Romesha, who fought valiantly to save the lives of his fellow soldiers during a massive insurgent attack by al Qaeda in an Afghanistan outpost in 2009. Among other topics the president is likely to cover tonight are the economy, the middle class, and his own legacy. The speech will begin at 9 p.m. EST.