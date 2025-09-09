Obama Pod Bros Rip Into Trump Secretary Over ‘A**’-Beating

Former Barack Obama aides couldn’t stop cracking up over a Trump Cabinet secretary who reportedly loves beating up his co-workers.

Podcasters Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor dove into the Treasury secretary’s Georgetown blow-up in a Tuesday episode of Pod Save America.

“We do have to talk about the Trump Cabinet secretary most likely to beat the ever-living s--t out of one of his colleagues,” Favreau began. “I’m of course talking about Scott Bessent.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly tried to brawl with another administration official. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Politico reported Monday that Bessent exploded at Federal Housing Finance Agency chief Bill Pulte during cocktail hour last week at Executive Branch, an exclusive club for the MAGA elite. Bessent, 63, was reportedly upset that Pulte, 37, had been badmouthing him to President Donald Trump.

“Why the f--- are you talking to the president about me? F--- you,” Bessent told Pulte, according to witnesses who spoke to Politico. “I’m gonna punch you in your f---ing face.”

Pulte, who is a good deal shorter than his newfound nemesis, was said to have appeared stunned. The tense clash was broken up by the club’s co-owner, but not before Bessent blurted out, “I’m going to f---ing beat your a--.”

The Obama pod bros shared laughs at Bessent’s expense, noting a New York Post report where one White House staffer indicated that the Treasury secretary could easily overpower the “midget” Pulte.

Housing finance chief Bill Pulte was said to be stunned when Bessent tried to pick a fight. FHFA

“Does that person work at Treasury?” Favreau said as the room broke out into laughter.

“Another official said that Bessent has a surprisingly big c---,” Lovett chimed in sarcastically. “But he’s not bragging about it. Just gives him a confidence.”

Favreau speculated that Bessent’s tough guy act is part of an effort to charm Trump.

“I think that Bessent probably has learned how to really appeal to Trump, how to work Trump, and the best way is to look like you’re a f---ing tough guy,” he said. “He knows, ‘I’m a gay Cabinet Secretary, and for Trump I need to play against type and be as tough as possible.’”

Earlier this year, Bessent made headlines for squaring up against a different official: Elon Musk, who was then the head of the cost-cutting initiative DOGE. The Washington Post reported that the two Trump aides tussled steps away from the Oval Office.