Obama Pod Bros Rip MAGA Sycophant for Wearing ‘Trump Drag’

The hosts of Pod Save America tore into President Donald Trump’s top media regulator on Tuesday for wearing a Trump pin, labeling it “Trump drag.”

Hosts and former Barack Obama aides Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor, and Jon Lovett began by highlighting Trump’s disparaging rhetoric toward multiple media outlets, including his latest early-morning Truth Social diatribe attacking CBS’ 60 Minutes.

Trump urged Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr to “impose the maximum legal fines and punishment” for its “unlawful and illegal behavior” in airing an episode featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saying Vice President JD Vance was “justifying Putin’s actions” in the war. The FCC has historically been an independent agency.

Then they arrived at new photos that show Carr wearing a golden pin in the shape of Trump’s head.

X/Brendan Carr

“I want us to actually not call it a pin,” Lovett said. “It was a f---ing brooch. He was wearing a Trump brooch. This f---ing f-- is wearing a Trump brooch.” The host’s use of the f-slur appeared was bleeped in the video version of the episode on YouTube, though it ran uncensored on Apple Podcasts.

Lovett, who is gay, said the item was “the f---ing queeniest f---ing thing a person could have,” adding, “It was drag. He was wearing Trump drag. It’s unbelievable.”

The FCC did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Always great to visit with Chairman @RepBuddyCarter and discuss the important work we’re getting done at the @FCC pic.twitter.com/K4gck0CLZE — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) April 3, 2025

The remarks came as the Trump administration’s war with the media reached new heights on Monday. Trump also tore into CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins during an Oval Office press gaggle and claimed CNN “hates this country.” (CNN anchor Dana Bash disputed this.)

Warner Bros. Discovery also admitted in a New York magazine article written by author Michael Wolff that it asked the Trump administration how it could improve its relationship.

The administration, Wolff wrote, suggested something similar to Jeff Bezos’ Amazon spending $40 million on a Melania Trump documentary, which Vietor said was “$40 million more than it’s worth.”

“And what did Bezos get?” Favreau said. “A bunch of tariffs.”

The hosts said the various battlefronts between Trump and the media represented “a very dangerous moment.”

“He has gone so far, but he is still learning what he can and cannot get away with,” Lovett said. “The greatest lie about Donald Trump is that he doesn’t respond to incentives. If CBS capitulates, he will have learned that these tactics work.”