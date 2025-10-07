Obama Pod Bros Rip Stephen Miller’s Shrieking CNN Meltdown

Pod Save America had a field day roasting Stephen Miller’s hissy fit on CNN Monday while laying bare the Deputy Chief of Staff’s blatant hypocrisy.

In Tuesday’s episode, titled “Trump’s War on Blue America‚” former Obama aides Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor discussed Trump’s attempt to deploy the National Guard to Portland, Oregon.

They pointed out how when that order that was shot down by a Trump-appointed judge, Miller, 40, described it as a “legal insurrection.”

“He went a a bit further than Trump in a series of tweets over the weekend that sound like a fascist chatbot,” said Favreau.

According to Jon Favreau, Stephen Miller is "the person actually running the federal government." Alex Wong/Getty Images

Favreau, 44, described Miller as “the person actually running the federal government,” as the hosts began to discuss the Deputy Chief of Staff’s penchant for saying extreme, violent things on television.

“He does every interview from the kind of a weird angle and he has this shrieking, shrill, like aggrieved tone,” said Vietor, 45.

Miller’s volatile interview with CNN’s Boris Sanchez found him insulting the interviewer’s questions while claiming Democrats were being alarmist about worries ICE is racially profiling people they arrest for deportations, which a California judge ruled ICE was indeed doing in July. He also said there was a vast conspiracy of Democrat-backed donors who tried to overturn the results of the 2024 election.

“It’s just like so clearly a performance. And it’s remarkable to watch Steven Miller rant and rave about domestic terrorism and nullifying the results of an election when, like the clearest act of domestic terrorism in this country’s recent history with January 6th,” Vietor added. “It’s risible. It’s laughable.”

Favreau chimed in, “After all of those tweets from Stephen Miller and the interview that we saw today in the office, he tweeted something just now that he accused Democrats of ‘raving histrionics.’”

The one thing you haven’t heard from Democrats in the midst of all their raving histrionics: telling their radical base to stop violently assaulting ICE agents.



The doxing, murder threats and violent attacks are soaring. Just days ago a sniper tried to assassinate multiple ICE… — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 6, 2025

During his CNN interview, Miller ranted about how much he’d like to charge Americans with domestic terrorism charges, in line with the White House’s NPSM-7 memo that characterizes feelings of “anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity” as evidence of “domestic terrorism.”

Miller has repeatedly said that accusing Republicans of fascism amounts to a call for violence.

The Pod Save America hosts questioned why Miller’s own rhetoric doesn’t meet such criteria.

“If you refer to any of this as fascist, you’re ‘inciting violence,’” said the 43-year-old Lovett, describing Miller’s point of view. “Meanwhile, ‘The left is an organized terror movement. Our opponents are an enemy within the cities are war zones and a training ground for the military. Judges who rule against us are legal insurrectionists. And by the way, these are just facts. And if you don’t see that, you’re the one that’s being emotional.’”