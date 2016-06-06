Obama Ready to Back Hillary This Week

CHEAT SHEET
President Obama could endorse Hillary Clinton this week, according to a New York Times report. Voters in six states—most notably California—head to the polls Tuesday, and Sen. Bernie Sanders has said that no matter what happens, the race is not over. The Times reports the White House and the Clinton campaign are in “active conversations... about how and where the president would be useful to her.” Obama is also said to be eager to start campaigning on behalf of Clinton and “shred” Donald Trump, as he views a Democratic successor essential to his legacy.