Obama: Romneycare Same as Mine

President Obama insists Mitt Romney's health care was, in fact, the blueprint for his own. "We designed a program that actually previously had support of Republicans—including the person who may end up being the Republican standard-bearer and is now pretending like he came up with something different," the president said. He also had a message for governors resistant to his plan, saying it will be “very hard” for any governor to explain that they are not giving insurance due to “some ideological argument” they are having with the president.